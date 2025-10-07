Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan orders audit and “zero tolerance” for corruption

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev has called for stronger anti-corruption measures within the ministry and its subordinate agencies. The ministry’s press service reported.

The main goal of a meeting with heads of subordinate enterprises and joint-stock companies in the energy sector was to analyze corruption risks and develop mechanisms to improve transparency and efficiency across the entire energy system.

Following the meeting, the minister issued several key directives:

Strengthen internal control: conduct quarterly audits of corruption-prone areas, including public procurement and new consumer connections. Increase transparency: ensure full transparency of procurement and investment projects by expanding the publication of data on official websites. Implement zero tolerance: enforce strict compliance with ethical standards and carry out immediate internal investigations into any reported violations. Enhance public oversight: hold regular meetings with citizens to inform them about the ministry’s activities and gather feedback.

«Fair and transparent work in the energy sector is the foundation of public trust and investment attraction. We will not allow exceptions. We are also moving toward open dialogue with the public so that citizens can see our work and take part in oversight,» Taalaibek Ibraev noted.

Heads of energy enterprises are required to submit their implementation plans for these directives by October 24, 2025.