Energy Ministry receives right to inspect activities of local government bodies

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended the procedure for monitoring the work of local government bodies.

According to the new resolution, a new division, the Energy Inspectorate under the Ministry of Energy, has been included in the list of authorized state bodies that have the right to inspect the activities of local governments.

This decision is aimed at increasing the transparency and effectiveness of control over the activities of local government bodies, including in the field of energy supply.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
