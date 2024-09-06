Status of ex-president for Askar Akayev: Sadyr Japarov’s comment

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the issue of possible return of the status of ex-president to Askar Akayev.

Earlier it was reported that the first ousted head of Kyrgyzstan addressed the Parliament with a letter and asked to return him the status of ex-president.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Askar Akayev took advantage of the legal right to protect his interests, the Parliament should decide this issue on its own.

«I saw Askar Akayev twice when he came for questioning on Kumtor. Then I saw him for the third time when all the presidents met in Dubai. After that, I did not see him and did not even talk to him. We did not discuss this issue. In fact, every citizen has the full right to contact government bodies to protect their rights or restore some legal requirements. And it is not necessary to coordinate this with anyone or get my consent. As I understood, he filed the application using his rights,» the head of state noted.

He added that the deputies decide it themselves. «We cannot tell anyone to do something. Let them consider the legality of this issue. It is the responsibility of the Parliament to control the execution of laws,» Sadyr Japarov explained.

It seems to him that Askar Akayev filed this appeal so that his name would remain in history as an ex-president.

Askar Akayev turned 80 years old. I think he is not interested in a pension, security, and other things. He still walks freely without security. Sadyr Japarov

The President of the country was asked If, after Askar Akayev’s status is returned, Almazbek Atambayev and Kurmanbek Bakiyev also appeal to the Parliament with the same request.

Sadyr Japarov noted that one could not compare Akayev’s request with the situation of Atambayev or Bakiyev, because there is a big difference.

«When Akayev left the republic, there were no human casualties, no criminal case was opened against him and he was not put on the wanted list. Of course, during Akayev’s time there were mistakes, major shortcomings, but there were also achievements at the stage of gaining independence. This should not be forgotten either,» he said.

As for Atambayev and Bakiyev, there were human casualties in these cases.

«I think it is wrong, if the Parliament assigns them the status of ex-presidents. Moreover, criminal cases were opened against them,» the head of state said.

Former leader of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev sent a letter to the Parliament on September 5 asking to restore his status as ex-president.

Recall, Askar Akayev ruled the country from 1990 to 2005. On March 24, 2005, he was overthrown as a result of the so-called tulip revolution against the family, authoritarian and corrupt power. After that, Akayev left the Kyrgyz Republic and has been living in Russia since that time.