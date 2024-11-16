21:32
Askar Akayev presents his book "My Life in Science and Politics" in Moscow

The first president of Kyrgyzstan, Askar Akayev, who was overthrown in 2005, presented his book «My Life in Science and Politics» in Moscow.

He is a scientist, a Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. He is currently a Professor at the Mikhail Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In his book, Askar Akayev told about the path of formation of sovereign Kyrgyzstan, reforms, the country’s «star hours» and its cultural heritage. The interaction of the Kyrgyz Republic with Russia and China, Silk Road diplomacy and the main scientific results of the academician obtained after he ended his political career and returned to science are also described in the book.

At the presentation, Askar Akayev told about the process of writing and publishing the book, his relations with Chingiz Aitmatov and cooperation with the Russian Federation — from the beginning of the development of Kyrgyzstan as a sovereign state and today.

On September 3, the Parliament received a letter from Askar Akayev about returning him the status of ex-president. It was sent to the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament, and its members recommended the deputies to refuse to satisfy the request. Colleagues supported the committee’s proposal.

Askar Akayev ruled the republic from 1990 to 2005. On March 24, 2005, as a result of the so-called Tulip Revolution against family, authoritarian and corrupt power, he was overthrown. After that, Akayev left the Kyrgyz Republic and has been living in Russia since then.
