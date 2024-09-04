22:34
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Materials about political strategists’ help to Sadyr Japarov asked to be removed

The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan demanded to remove the material «March on Bishkek. How the people of the owner of PMC Wagner «helped» to elect the president of Kyrgyzstan» from the website of Noviye Litsa (New Faces) media outlet. Kloop reported.

The order of the agency says: the material contains «false information» that political strategist Alexander Malkevich, associated with the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, helped with the election campaign of Sadyr Japarov. There is no evidence of the falsity of this information in the document.

The material was published on August 30 on the websites of Noviye Litsa, Kloop and Azattyk. The latter received a strict warning from the Ministry of Culture. The ministry demanded from Azattyk to remove the material. Otherwise, they threaten to take measures under the Law «On Protection from False Information».

The spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, commented on the order of the Ministry of Culture on his Facebook page.

«I note with deep regret that the dissemination of information at the level of rumors and conversations by such media with a global audience as Azattyk casts a shadow on the professionalism of the employees working here. If this material is part of a policy to denigrate the country’s leadership, then the need for such media in our country may be on the agenda,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/304029/
views: 231
Print
Related
Search at 24.kg: Court denies access of employees to office
Search at 24.kg news agency: Court dismisses appeal
24.kg office sealed for a month, lawyer explains why this is illegal
CPJ condemns Kyrgyzstan’s order to shut investigative outlet Kloop
Oktyabrsky District Court rules to shut down Kloop Media
Public appeal of Asel Otorbaeva to SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
CPJ condemns decision to uphold two-month pretrial detention of 11 journalists
Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management
Search, interrogations: Media organizations voice support for 24.kg news agency
Head of Torture Prevention Center meets with detained journalists
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day
President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House
4 September, Wednesday
18:18
Deposit Protection Fund reaches 6.8 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan Deposit Protection Fund reaches 6.8 billion soms in Kyr...
17:17
LLC affiliated with crime group buys land previously owned by ministry
17:09
Materials about political strategists’ help to Sadyr Japarov asked to be removed
16:52
Court sentences director of Ayu LLC and several employees
15:36
Policeman awarded for saving woman from her husband with knife in Naryn