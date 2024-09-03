21:25
Committee approves Absattar Syrgabaev for post of Minister of Transport

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the candidacy of Absattar Syrgabaev for the post of Minister of Transport and Communications.

He has been the acting head of the Ministry of Transport since July 11. Since July 2021, he has been the Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad region.

Absattar Syrgabaev was born on April 4, 1976 in Barpy village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region. He has two higher educations: legal and economic.

He worked as a freight forwarder at PFC Meerim-Ai, director of Arion-Star LLC, operative officer at the Financial Police Department for Jalal-Abad region, head of the Financial Police Department for Suzak and Toguz-Toro districts, head of the representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Migration of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, and headed Barpy rural area of Suzak district.
