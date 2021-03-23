16:00
Kyrgyzstanis win Restaurant Sport Tournament in St. Petersburg

Kyrgyzstanis won the International Tournament in Restaurant Sport. Chef Takhir Ergashev posted on his Instagram page.

Results of the World Federation of the Restaurant Sports (WFRS) World Cup Russia Open Tournament, which took place from March 19 to March 21, were summed up in St. Petersburg city.

According to the World Federation of Restaurant Sports (WFRS), two teams shared the first place. The first is the team of Kyrgyzstan, consisting of the chef Takhir Ergashev, the sommelier Bibinur Ulugbek kyzy and the waiter Beksultan Asanbekov. The second winners are the team of the St. Petersburg metro.    

The second place went to the Voronezh team, the third - to the St. Petersburg team. Winners and awardees received cups, jewelry signs, medals and gifts on behalf of the WFRS.

At least 12 teams from Russia, Azerbaijan, India, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan took part in the tournament. The judges evaluated the taste of the dishes, quality of preparation, level of serving and combination with the drinks.

The tournament organizer - WFRS - currently unites national federations of 36 countries of the world. The headquarters of the Federation are located in Tel Aviv (Israel) and Burgas (Bulgaria).
