Foreigners illegally open health center in Osh and treat citizens

Foreigners illegally provided medical services to the population in Osh city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
It was found out that a citizen of Uzbekistan, 40, with the involvement of a citizen of Egypt, 49, organized a health center Oydin in a private house in the southern capital. There she provided certain types of medical services (diagnostics of internal organs, phytotherapy, massage and others) without permits and a license from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The SCNS recommends citizens turn to medical institutions that have a license to carry out medical activities issued by an authorized state body.