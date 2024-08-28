2024 Paralympic Games kick off in Paris, four athletes to represent Kyrgyzstan

The 2024 Paralympic Games kick off in the French capital today, August 28, where four athletes will represent Kyrgyzstan. They will compete in powerlifting, triathlon, athletics, and judo.

Visually impaired runner Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva and Aitunuk Zhoomart kyzy will represent Kyrgyzstan at the Paralympics in triathlon. Mamatibraim Suranov will compete in judo, and Mirgul Bolotalieva — in powerlifting in the up to 86 kilogram weight category.

The 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.