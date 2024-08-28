14:25
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

2024 Paralympic Games kick off in Paris, four athletes to represent Kyrgyzstan

The 2024 Paralympic Games kick off in the French capital today, August 28, where four athletes will represent Kyrgyzstan. They will compete in powerlifting, triathlon, athletics, and judo.

Visually impaired runner Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva and Aitunuk Zhoomart kyzy will represent Kyrgyzstan at the Paralympics in triathlon. Mamatibraim Suranov will compete in judo, and Mirgul Bolotalieva — in powerlifting in the up to 86 kilogram weight category.

The 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 to September 8 in Paris.
link: https://24.kg/english/303327/
views: 151
Print
Related
Edil Baisalov meets with Paralympic team of Kyrgyzstan
Four athletes to represent Kyrgyzstan at 2024 Paralympics in Paris
Another Kyrgyz athlete to participate in Paralympic Games in Paris
First athlete from Kyrgyzstan qualifies for Paralympic Games
Para judoka from Kyrgyzstan wins Grand Prix in Tokyo
Asian Para Games winners receive money certificates in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis win two more medals at Asian Para Games in China
Blind athlete from Kyrgyzstan wins silver at Asian Para Games in China
Judoka from Kyrgyzstan wins gold at Asian Para Games in China
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Para Judo Tournament in Baku
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan
Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport
28 August, Wednesday
14:11
Mudflows and rockfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29 Mudflows and rockfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on August...
14:04
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides to regulate work of taxis
12:25
Tax authorities extend working hours for three days
12:22
Resuscitation specialist injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
12:15
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft