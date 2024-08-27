16:29
Telegram founder Pavel Durov suspected of 12 crimes

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is suspected of 12 crimes. A number of foreign media outlets reported, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The judicial investigation, within the framework of which Durov was detained, was initiated against an «unnamed person» into:

  • Complicity in the administration of an online platform for conducting illegal transactions of organized groups;
  • Refusal to transfer information necessary for investigations upon request of law enforcement agencies;
  • Complicity in storing pornographic content involving minors;
  • Complicity in distributing such content;
  • Complicity in distributing and storing drugs;
  • Complicity in cybercrime;
  • Complicity in fraud as part of an organized criminal group;
  • Criminal conspiracy to commit a serious crime;
  • Money laundering;
  • Providing cryptological services without a license;
  • Supply of cryptological equipment without prior declaration;
  • Import of such equipment.

If all these charges are brought against the founder of Telegram, he could face decades of imprisonment.

Pavel Durov may be in custody until August 28. The preliminary investigation against him began on July 8.

The founder of Telegram was detained on the evening of August 24 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.
link: https://24.kg/english/303206/
views: 193
