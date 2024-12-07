Pavel Durov decides to reformat Telegram into video platform

Pavel Durov has decided to reformat Telegram into a full-fledged video platform. He announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to the founder of the messenger, until now, videos on channels were displayed in the same format in which they were uploaded. This often required users to wait a long time just to watch a short video.

«However, with today’s update, Telegram servers will compress popular videos (several quality options) and optimize videos for streaming. Now, when you watch a video, Telegram automatically selects the most suitable quality based on your connection speed,» Pavel Durov posted.

He added that now watching videos in Telegram will be much more convenient.