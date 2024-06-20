17:21
Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900

The death toll during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 900. More than 600 people of them are Egyptians. The Times of India reports.

According to the media outlet, friends and relatives are searching for their loved ones, who died during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia. More than 900 people have already died in Mecca under the scorching sun and a temperature of +51.8 degrees Celsius.

In total, 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage, most of whom were elderly and sick. Among the dead were more than 600 Egyptians and 68 Indian citizens.

According to AFP, the total death toll has reached 922 people.
