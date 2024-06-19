Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia cancel visas for diplomatic passport holders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on mutual exemption from visa requirements for short-term stays of holders of diplomatic and service passports (only for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic) and holders of diplomatic and special passports (only for citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), signed on March 7, 2024 in the city of Bishkek.» The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on May 15, 2024.

The memorandum provides that citizens of each party may enter (with a mission or privately) the territory of the other without a visa for a period of continuous or multiple stays, not exceeding 90 days, for any 180 days from the first date of entry, upon presentation of a valid diplomatic or service passport (only for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic) and a diplomatic or special passport (only for citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

The law will create favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and will simplify the movement of citizens — holders of diplomatic, service and special passports in the territories of the states — parties to the memorandum.