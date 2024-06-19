Deputy Kubanychbek Samakov asks to ban export of meat to Iran

Deputy Kubanychbek Samakov asked to ban the export of meat to Iran at a meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies considered ratification of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union, its member states and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kubanychbek Samakov believes that if Iran is allowed to export meat from the country, the cost of the product on the local market may increase. In this regard, he proposed to exclude from the draft law the clause allowing the export of meat of large and small livestock.

Deputy Minister of Economy Choro Seyitov replied that this was impossible.

«If there is a shortage of meat on the domestic market, we will introduce a temporary ban on exports,» Choro Seyitov said.

The deputy replied that there was already a shortage of meat in the country, since the cost of a kilogram is 600-700 soms now.

«If there was a lot of meat, then the price would be lower. Instead of reducing the cost, we are creating conditions for a price increase. Two businessmen from Iran will come and take out all the sheep by plane. Ministry of Agriculture, why do you support this agreement? You are trying to develop these clusters, but you are creating conditions for their export,» Kubanychbek Samakov said.

The officials left the deputy’s question unanswered.

Having considered the issue, the deputies ratified the agreement in the second reading.