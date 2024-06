Temirkul Baltabaev became the new Chairman of State Mortgage Company OJSC. State Mortgage Company reported.

He was elected on June 18 at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

Previously, he worked as director of Kyrgyzstroiservis state enterprise under the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Temirkul Baltabaev replaced Almambet Shykmamatov, who became Assistant to the President.