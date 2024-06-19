Zhyparisa Rysbekova appointed head of Sectoral Policy Department

Zhyparisa Rysbekova was appointed head of the Sectoral Policy Department — deputy head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers. The press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding order was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

By order of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, Zhyparisa Rysbekova was relieved of the post of First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic. She has worked at the post since March 2024.