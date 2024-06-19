15:35
USD 87.60
EUR 93.91
RUB 0.99
English

Zhyparisa Rysbekova appointed head of Sectoral Policy Department

Zhyparisa Rysbekova was appointed head of the Sectoral Policy Department — deputy head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers. The press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding order was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

By order of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, Zhyparisa Rysbekova was relieved of the post of First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic. She has worked at the post since March 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/297003/
views: 116
Print
Related
Temirkul Baltabaev appointed head of State Mortgage Company
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan
New prosecutors appointed in Osh
Zhyldyz Polotova appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration
Bekbolot Dzhanaliev appointed Deputy Chairman of Chui Regional Court
Another Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan relieved of his post
New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait appointed
Committee approves candidacy of Zhyldyz Polotova for post of Labor Minister
Sadyr Japarov appoints new Deputy Prosecutors General
Zhenishbek Asankulov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty
Popular
Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders
Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine
Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison
More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 June, Wednesday
15:30
Weather alert: Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to heavy rains Weather alert: Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to h...
15:27
Deputy Kubanychbek Samakov asks to ban export of meat to Iran
15:18
At least 550 pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia during Hajj
15:09
EBRD allocates €8.5 million to modernize water supply in Bazar-Korgon
14:55
Russia and Kyrgyzstan to restore experimental station on Issyk-Kul lake