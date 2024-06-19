15:34
USD 87.60
EUR 93.91
RUB 0.99
English

National Investment Fund established in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «On the establishment of the National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic». The press service of the head of state reported.

In order to improve the efficiency of management of business entities with state participation, to ensure sustainable growth in the value of business entities with state participation and attract investment by entering the local and international capital market, in accordance with Article 26 of the Constitutional Law «On the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic», guided by Articles 66, 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, it is decreed:

1. The Cabinet of Ministers shall:

  • Establish National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic OJSC (hereinafter referred to as the Fund);
  • Develop draft normative legal acts defining the legal status, goals and objectives, features and procedure of the Fund’s activities, as well as other normative legal acts necessary for the implementation of this decree;
  • On the basis of appropriate assessment and analysis to prepare a list of business entities with state participation to be transferred to the Fund.

2. Determine the following tasks as the main tasks of the Fund:

  • To ensure efficiency and effectiveness of financial and economic activities of the Fund and its portfolio companies;
  • Increasing and ensuring sustainable growth of the value of the Fund and its portfolio companies, as well as attracting investments by entering the international and local capital market;
  • Introduction of the best practices of corporate governance into the Fund and its portfolio companies;
  • Development of certain sectors of the economy through the implementation of government programs and investment projects.

3. Establish the following principles of the Fund’s activities:

  • Ensuring an effective system of selection and nomination of personnel to the management bodies of the Fund and its portfolio companies;
  • Availability of independent managers in the boards of directors of the fund and its portfolio companies;
  • Introduction of a system of remuneration and responsibility of managers in the Fund, focused on specific financial or industry targets (commercial and non-commercial indicators);
  • Accountability, regular audit, and disclosure of information on the results of the Fund’s financial and economic activities.

Control over the execution of this decree shall be entrusted to the Department of Control over the Execution of Decisions of the President and Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Executive Office.
link: https://24.kg/english/296993/
views: 144
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to create joint investment fund
Total climate investments in Central and West Asia - $186 billion
Authorized capital of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Fund to be increased to $100 million
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract investments from Korea to finance projects
Laws on investments to be changed in Kyrgyzstan, working group formed
Interactive investment map launched in Kyrgyzstan
EBRD invests €102 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Visit of Vice-President of European Commission: Main focus - investment forum
Turkic-speaking states to create investment fund with capital of $500 million
Investment visas approved for 11 companies in 2023
Popular
Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders Jordan and Greece cancel visas for Kyrgyz diplomatic passport holders
Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine Vladimir Putin names conditions for ending hostilities in Ukraine
Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison Border guards taking bribes for smuggling sentenced to six years in prison
More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan
19 June, Wednesday
15:30
Weather alert: Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to heavy rains Weather alert: Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to h...
15:27
Deputy Kubanychbek Samakov asks to ban export of meat to Iran
15:18
At least 550 pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia during Hajj
15:09
EBRD allocates €8.5 million to modernize water supply in Bazar-Korgon
14:55
Russia and Kyrgyzstan to restore experimental station on Issyk-Kul lake