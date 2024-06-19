Kyrgyzstan’s employers to be obliged to keep register of employees

Employers will be obliged to keep a register of tax agents on hired employees. Corresponding amendments to the Tax Code are considered in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service Nurlan Umtulov, regulatory authorities will create a special form, in which the employer have to enter information about hired employees, including their number. Thus, the State Tax Service is going to control the construction, garment and catering industries.

«During the raids we will see how many employees actually work and how many are included in the register,» the deputy head of the State Tax Service said.

According to the background statement to the bill, the register is used by the taxpayer when submitting income tax reports. And these amendments will not be applied to organizations financed from the state budget.