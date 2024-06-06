11:15
Section of Zhukeyev-Pudovkin street opened for traffic in Bishkek

Bishkekteploset OJSC completed repair work at the intersection of Zhukeyev-Pudovkin and Mederov streets. The company reported.

The section of the road will be opened for traffic today.

The main reconstruction work in the areas between Mederov and Kulatov streets continues. Construction and installation work is being carried out according to schedule, without delay.

Full completion of all work is planned by the end of August.

Bishkekteploset asks citizens and guests of the capital to plan their route in advance and take the temporary inconvenience caused with understanding.
