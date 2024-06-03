Tests to identify synthetic drugs not available in Kyrgyzstan

There are no tests to identify synthetic drugs in Kyrgyzstan. Ulanbek Sultanov, head of the Service for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to him, there are only tests to identify organic drugs.

«It is possible to block accounts distributing drugs by a court decision only. It takes a lot of time to get it. And it takes a couple of hours at most to open such an account on social media. Consequently, the work of government agencies in this direction is not carried out at a sufficient level. We submit a list of store names to the Ministry of Digital Development and ask to block them. But there is no technical capacity for this. We block the accounts in Meta and Telegram ourselves through the internal mechanisms of social networks, with the help of complaints about the accounts,» Sultanov said.

Offences committed in the state of drug intoxication is an aggravating circumstance, which means a longer sentence, he said.

Deputy Interior Minister Nurbek Abdiyev said that law enforcement agencies have opened 72 criminal cases on drug distribution on social media, and 24 online stores have been detected. The materials on them have been sent to the Ministry of Digital Development to block them.