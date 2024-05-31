03:01
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), together with its foreign partners, stopped an attempted terrorist attack by members of an international terrorist organization (ITO) in one of the European countries. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to it, one of the potential perpetrators hiding abroad turned out to be citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

He was detained and brought to the country as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 256 «Participation of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic in armed conflicts or military operations on the territory of a foreign state or undergoing training to commit a terrorist attack.»

The suspect is in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

On May 29, searches were carried out in Tokmak city, Chui region, at 17 addresses that are associated with the detainee. Extremist literature with attributes of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, electronic storage media, drugs and ammunition, as well as 28 pieces of cryptocurrency mining equipment, on which appropriate forensic examinations were ordered, were found.

Based on the discovery of drugs, a man, 53, was detained. He was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.

Investigative measures continue.
