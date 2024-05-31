03:01
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants

Officials of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan are suspected of misappropriation of money. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, the head of the Directorate for National Sports, the chief accountant of the directorate and the head of the financial department were detained.

It was found out that they, in collusion with the responsible persons of the supervised federations (coaches and methodologists of Kok-Boru, Kyrgyz Uluttuk Klassikalyk Kurosh, Alysh Bel Boo Kurosh, Salbuurun, Kulatuu, At Oyundary Federations and others) entered deliberately false information into the reporting documents when organizing educational training camps, daily meals, one-time payments and a prize fund intended for payment of expenses of participants of the 4th World Nomad Games in Turkey in 2022.

Investigative actions are being carried out with the participation of the detainees, and the possible involvement of other officials in the corruption scheme is being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/295541/
views: 301
Print
Related
SCNS detains member of Bar Association
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Nookat district detained
Crime boss detained in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Suspects in vandalizing sewing workshop employing foreigners detained
Brawl with foreigners: Man transporting riot participants detained
Brawl involving foreigners: Criminal case opened, 3 suspects detained
Wanted citizen of Uzbekistan illegally crosses border, detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
31 May, Friday
17:56
Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying about authoritarian power Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying abo...
17:08
Kyrgyzstanis can fly within Kyrgyzstan with digital ID
16:23
National Football Development Program developed in Kyrgyzstan
16:17
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe
15:57
Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants