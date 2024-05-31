Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants

Officials of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports under the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan are suspected of misappropriation of money. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, the head of the Directorate for National Sports, the chief accountant of the directorate and the head of the financial department were detained.

It was found out that they, in collusion with the responsible persons of the supervised federations (coaches and methodologists of Kok-Boru, Kyrgyz Uluttuk Klassikalyk Kurosh, Alysh Bel Boo Kurosh, Salbuurun, Kulatuu, At Oyundary Federations and others) entered deliberately false information into the reporting documents when organizing educational training camps, daily meals, one-time payments and a prize fund intended for payment of expenses of participants of the 4World Nomad Games in Turkey in 2022.

Investigative actions are being carried out with the participation of the detainees, and the possible involvement of other officials in the corruption scheme is being established.