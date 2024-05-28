Kyrgyz language textbook published in Tokyo

A textbook was published by the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies. The textbook will introduce students to the basics of the Kyrgyz language and culture.

The author of the textbook, Zhakshylyk Akmatalieva, a teacher at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies and founder of the Japan-Kyrgyz Foundation for Cultural Research, says that the book is a synthesis of her experience in teaching and researching the written Kyrgyz language.

The book consists of 14 lessons using all four key skills — speaking, reading, listening and writing. The methodology is aimed at independent learning of the Kyrgyz language at a pace convenient for everyone.

According to Zhakshylyk Akmatalieva, the Kyrgyz and Japanese have a lot in common, including linguistic abilities.

«Kyrgyz and Japanese are so similar in appearance that they can be distinguished by who likes what: those who like meat are Kyrgyz, and those who like fish are Japanese. They are not only similar in appearance, but the linguistic features of the Kyrgyz and Japanese languages ​​are also very similar,» she shared her observations.

The author of the book has no doubt that there will be many people who want to get to know Kyrgyzstan through «Learn Kyrgyz!» textbook. After all, the Japanese are open to everything new and inquisitive, and the new book is a good guide to the world of Kyrgyz culture and traditions.