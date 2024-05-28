Employees of Ombudsman’s Institute to provide free consultations

Employees of the Ombudsman’s Institute will conduct legal consultations for Kyrgyzstanis from May 28 to June 1 in shopping malls of Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Free legal consultation will be provided to visitors. The goal is legal education of citizens in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms.

The campaign is dedicated to the International Children’s Day.

Institute staff are ready to answer questions from citizens, as well as provide the necessary legal advice related to the violation and restoration of human rights.

Consultations will be held according to the following schedule from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

May 28 — Bishkek Park, floor M1;

May 29 — Asia Mall, 3rd floor;

May 30 — Beta Stores — 2, 1st floor;

May 31 — Ayu Grand, 1st floor;

June 1 — TSUM, 1st floor.

The institute’s employees, as part of various campaigns, previously also provided free legal consultations to citizens.