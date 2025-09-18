13:32
Kyrgyz-Russian consultations on international law held at MFA

Kyrgyz-Russian consultations on international law took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press service reported.

The consultations focused on bilateral cooperation on international legal issues. The Kyrgyzstan’s delegation was led by Adylbek Tultemirov, Director of the Ministry’s International Legal Department, and the Russian delegation was led by Maxim Musikhin, Director of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed a wide range of international legal issues of mutual interest, agreed to coordinate work within multilateral organizations, and exchanged information on the current status of Kyrgyz and Russian legislation pertaining to international treaties.
