Mudflows in Aksy: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to visit district

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev has heard operational information from the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeyev on the current situation in the settlements of Aksy district, affected by mudflows caused by heavy rains the day before. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The Speaker talked to the heads of local government bodies of Aksy district and asked about the work being done to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

Calling on responsible leaders to create all necessary conditions for evacuated citizens and to ensure the restoration of houses as soon as possible, he noted that in the near future he would go to Aksy district to familiarize himself with the situation at the scene.

In addition, Nurlanbek Shakiev expressed readiness of the Parliament to provide the necessary assistance within its authority, and, given the instability of the current weather, added that it was necessary to step up measures to prevent natural disasters throughout the country.

Rural areas Kara-Kamysh, Sary-Chelek and Uch-Korgon in Aksy district were flooded on May 25 and residential houses were damaged. As a result, an emergency situation was declared, about 250 citizens were evacuated.