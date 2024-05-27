Heavy rains: Emergency situation declared in Aksy district

An emergency situation was declared in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mudflows flooded 56 residential buildings and destroyed three outbuildings of villagers on May 25 due to heavy rains in Kara-Kamysh, Sary-Chelek and Uch-Korgon aiyl aimaks.

In connection with the emergency, work is being carried out to eliminate the consequences of the disaster and strengthen the banks of Kara-Suu river.

According to the ministry, three bridges are in disrepair in Sary-Chelek aiyl aimak.