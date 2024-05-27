13:19
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Heavy rains: Emergency situation declared in Aksy district

An emergency situation was declared in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mudflows flooded 56 residential buildings and destroyed three outbuildings of villagers on May 25 due to heavy rains in Kara-Kamysh, Sary-Chelek and Uch-Korgon aiyl aimaks.

In connection with the emergency, work is being carried out to eliminate the consequences of the disaster and strengthen the banks of Kara-Suu river.

According to the ministry, three bridges are in disrepair in Sary-Chelek aiyl aimak.
link: https://24.kg/english/295070/
views: 143
Print
Related
Mudflows in Aksy: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to visit district
Emergency situation declared in Osh city due to mudflows
Emergency situation lifted in Osh region
33 emergencies occur in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Emergency Situations Ministry asks to build 19 garages for new fire engines
Recep Tayyip Erdogan awards employees of Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation declared in some districts of Naryn region
Emergency situation in Mailuu-Suu: Criminal case initiated
Emergencies Ministry warns of snowfall and avalanches on passes
Emergencies Ministry holds exercises in shopping center in Bishkek
Popular
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev
Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project
27 May, Monday
12:51
Mudflows in Aksy: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to visit district Mudflows in Aksy: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan t...
12:30
7,000 out of 39,000 foreign students are insured in Kyrgyzstan - CMIF
12:11
Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change
11:59
Money allocated to healthcare organizations to improve their material base
11:51
Heavy rains: Emergency situation declared in Aksy district