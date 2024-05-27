Sadyr Japarov participates in Muras traditional football tournament

Bishkek hosted a traditional friendly football tournament Muras with the participation of President Sadyr Japarov, which started on May 25. Press service of the President reported.

Presidentin Komandasy team defeated Bilim team in the 1/4 finals on May 26.

The head of state is a member of the president’s team, which includes ministers, heads of government agencies and structural divisions of the presidential administration.

The traditional friendly tournament Muras was held in Bishkek on May 25-26, in which 16 teams participated.