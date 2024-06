Goalkeeper of the national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan, Bekbolot Akmataliev, became a player of the Iranian club Foolad Hormozgan. The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The club is based in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province, and is a member of the Iranian Super League.

Last season Bekbolot Akmataliev was a member of Osh State University team.