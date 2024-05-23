Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek

A citizen of Pakistan named Danish recorded a video message in Kyrgyz and thanked Kyrgyzstanis for their help. Reader sent the video to 24.kg news agency.

The foreigner recalled about an incident between foreigners and Kyrgyz in Bishkek. According to him, the situation has stabilized now.

«I want to thank our government, respected teachers and locals for helping us during this difficult time. I hope, if we go back, these events will not happen again,» he noted.