Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek

A citizen of Pakistan named Danish recorded a video message in Kyrgyz and thanked Kyrgyzstanis for their help. Reader sent the video to 24.kg news agency.

The foreigner recalled about an incident between foreigners and Kyrgyz in Bishkek. According to him, the situation has stabilized now.

«I want to thank our government, respected teachers and locals for helping us during this difficult time. I hope, if we go back, these events will not happen again,» he noted.

  • A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.
  • The police detained several people for attacks on foreign students and migrants, dormitories and workshops where they lived and worked. They are charged under the article «Mass protests» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  • Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
