Fines for illegal stay of foreigners to be increased in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Darmankul uulu informed at a meeting of Ishenim parliamentary faction that the state duty paid by foreigners upon entry is 20,000 soms, and the fine for illegal stay in the country is 5,500 soms.

«It would be fair if we increase the amount of the fine to 40,000-50,000 soms, since lawyers offer foreigners to pay the fine rather than the state duty,» he said.

But the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as it turned out, has already submitted for public discussion a bill that proposes to increase fines for illegal stay in the republic to 20,000 soms.
