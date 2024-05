About 24,000 citizens of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh stay in Kyrgyzstan to date. The Deputy Foreign Minister, Almaz Imangaziev, said at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

According to him, 11,000 of them are citizens of India and 12,978 are citizens of Pakistan. There are students and working foreigners among them.

At least 11,000 foreign nationals have purchased a compulsory medical insurance certificate for two years.