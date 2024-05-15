President of Kyrgyzstan and PM of Malaysia meet at Ala-Archa state residence

A ceremony of official meeting of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim took place in Bishkek. The press service of the head of state reported.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia arrived in Bishkek for an official visit.

The state flags of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia were hung out in Ala-Archa state residence under a marble tent and a guard of honor was lined up. The leaders of the countries greeted each other, the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia were played.

After the report of the commander of the company of the guard of honor, the leaders of the countries walked along the formation. Then Sadyr Japarov and Anwar Ibrahim introduced the members of official delegations, and then the servicemen made a solemn march in front of the leaders of the countries.

After joint photographing, Sadyr Japarov and Anwar Ibrahim moved to the hall for negotiations in an expanded format.

The President expressed confidence that today’s visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia «will leave a bright mark in the history of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.»

«To date, a legal framework (19 agreements) has been created between our countries, but I think that due to the demands of time and to further strengthen our cooperation, we need to develop new agreements,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

According to him, «in this regard, the signing of a joint statement on the comprehensive intensification of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia is of great importance.» «This document will serve as a «road map» for the further development of Kyrgyzstan-Malaysia relations,» the head of state believes.

«Currently, trade and economic cooperation between our two countries is at the initial stage. I believe that if we combine our efforts, we will achieve better results in the future,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The leaders of the countries also discussed the directions and prospects of bilateral cooperation, measures to build up cooperation and interact in all areas of mutual interest.