Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, met the guest at Manas International Airport.

High-level meetings are planned during the visit. Issues of the comprehensive development of Kyrgyzstan -Malaysia relations in the political, trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be discussed.