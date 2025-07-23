Stabilization Fund of Kyrgyzstan replenished by 4.5 billion soms

The Stabilization Fund of Kyrgyzstan has been replenished by 4.5 billion soms by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev.

It is noted that the decision was made in order to ensure the socio-economic development of the republic.

The document instructs the Ministry of Finance to:

Increase the revenue side of the republican budget for 2025 by additional tax revenues of 4.5 billion soms;

Transfer funds to the Stabilization Fund;

Provide information on the implementation of this order to the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament.

The Stabilization Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic is an extra-budgetary fund created to ensure the socio-economic development of the country. It performs savings and stabilization functions.

The main objectives of the Fund are: