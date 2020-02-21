14:09
Bishkek fountains being prepared for season

Planned overhaul of fountains continues in Bishkek city. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reports.

According to it, there are 16 fountain complexes in inventory of Tazalyk enterprise.

«Employees of the enterprise replace gaskets, bolts, bearings of electric motors and pumps, clean cables from oxidation and carry out other work on Ala-Too square. Repair is also carried out at Aska-Tash fountain complex,» the City Hall reported.

Outdated fans for cooling of engines were replaced at the fountains of the Youth Alley, and the drainage system pits were cleaned near the monument to «Fighters of Revolution.»

«The planned overhaul of the complexes takes place in preparation for the summer season. Fountains are switched on in May,» the City Hall said.
