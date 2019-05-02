10:41
Fountain season starts in Bishkek

Fountain season started in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to it, employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise switched on fountain complexes on May 1. In total, there are 16 of them on the balance of the enterprise. They will work every day from 10.00 to 19.00. Fountains on the central Ala-Too square and opposite the Historical Museum will work until 21.00.

All the complexes are switched off for a technical break from 14.00 to 16.00 in order to avoid overheating of motors and engines.

Planting of flowers continues on the central square. Earlier, Tazalyk employees have decorated it with a flower clock. Over 95,000 flowers will be totally planted.
