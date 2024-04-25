Chairman of Cabinet Akylbek Japarov reprimands ministers and officials

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov reprimanded and issued warnings to officials at a meeting of the board of the Presidential Executive Office.

The following officials were reprimanded:

Minister of Transport Tilek Tekebaev;

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Altynbek Maksutov;

Minister of Digital Development Nuriya Kutnaeva;

Deputy Minister of Digital Development Zhumamudun Zhumaliev;

Deputy Minister of Health Bubuzhan Arykbaeva;

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Asel Raimkulova;

Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region Elchibek Dzhantaev.

Warnings from the head of the Cabinet of Ministers were issued to: