Head of Cabinet reprimands 16 assistants and state secretaries

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev reprimanded and issued warning letters to 16 assistants and state secretaries of ministries and departments. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

According to it, warning letters were issued to the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Aidin Sharsheev, Deputy Ministers of Labor and Social Development Kamaldin Toktosartov, Aliza Soltonbekova and Zhanyl Alybaeva, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Kairat Imanaliev, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Regulation of Fuel and Energy Complex Mirgul Aidarova. In addition, the State Secretary of the State Property Management Fund Iliyaz Tashbaev and two Deputy Chairmen of the State Property Management Fund Toktogul Tumanov and Bekbolot Aliyev also received warning letters.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Kanybek Adiyev, Deputy Ministers of Health Madaminzhan Karataev and Erkin Checheibaev, Deputy Chairmen of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Aitmamat Kadyrbaev and Kyrybek Ibraev, as well as the State Secretary of the State Tax Service Zhakyp Karagul uulu and the First Deputy Chairwoman of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund Kaliman Mamatova were reprimanded.
