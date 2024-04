In the first quarter of 2024, the number of cattle in Kyrgyzstan reached 2,141.3 million. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to its data, 2,300 of them are pigs, and 509,800 are horses.

The litter is registered in the animal identification and tracking system: 181,300 heads of cattle, 1,300 pigs, 8,900 horses.