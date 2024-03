At least 15 fires were registered in the republic over the past 24 hours. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

One fire each broke out in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul regions and the city of Osh, two — in Talas region, and three each in Bishkek city, Chui and Batken regions.

15 fire crews were involved in their extinguishing.