Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for one defendant changed

The court changed the measure of restraint for the defendant in the so-called Kempir-Abad case, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, to house arrest. Lawyer Erkin Sadanbekov told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that in the morning the defense lawyers made motions to change the preventive measure for their clients.

«Only Kubanychbek Kadyrov’s preventive measure was changed to house arrest; the remaining nine defendants had their detention extended until May 24,» Erkin Sadanbekov said.