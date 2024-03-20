14:27
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for one defendant changed

The court changed the measure of restraint for the defendant in the so-called Kempir-Abad case, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, to house arrest. Lawyer Erkin Sadanbekov told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that in the morning the defense lawyers made motions to change the preventive measure for their clients.

«Only Kubanychbek Kadyrov’s preventive measure was changed to house arrest; the remaining nine defendants had their detention extended until May 24,» Erkin Sadanbekov said.

  • The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22, 2022. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots. Currently, 9 people remain in custody.
  • A number of international human rights organizations such as the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), Freedom Now and others issued a statement calling for the immediate release of politicians and activists arrested in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/289553/
views: 408
Print
Related
Kempir-Abad case: Bektur Asanov is allowed to leave Kyrgyzstan for treatment
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov changed
Kempir-Abad case: Bektur Asanov to undergo surgery
Kempir-Abad case: Arrest of all defendants extended
Kempir-Abad case: Defendants remanded in custody
Anniversary of Kempir-Abad case: Ravshan Dzheenbekov makes appeal
Kempir-Abad case: Measure of restraint extended for defendants
Kempir-Abad case: Trials to take place in absentia
Kempir-Abad case: Relatives of defendants hold rally
Culture Ministry demands from Azattyk to remove 2 materials about Kempir-Abad
Popular
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1 Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Japarov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his victory in presidential election Japarov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his victory in presidential election
Cabinet Chairman meets with Open AI Vice President Arka Dhar Cabinet Chairman meets with Open AI Vice President Arka Dhar
20 March, Wednesday
17:46
Police officer takes 100,000 soms for termination of criminal case in Naryn Police officer takes 100,000 soms for termination of c...
16:35
Nooruz 2024: Competitions in national sports held in Bishkek
15:50
Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for one defendant changed
15:45
Another criminal case initiated against akyn Askat Zhetigen
15:39
Nine guys systematically raped 13-year-old girl for almost 12 months in Sokuluk