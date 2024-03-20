Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for one defendant changed

The court changed the measure of restraint for the defendant in the so-called Kempir-Abad case, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, to house arrest. Lawyer Erkin Sadanbekov told 24.kg news agency.
He noted that in the morning the defense lawyers made motions to change the preventive measure for their clients.
«Only Kubanychbek Kadyrov’s preventive measure was changed to house arrest; the remaining nine defendants had their detention extended until May 24,» Erkin Sadanbekov said.
- The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22, 2022. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots. Currently, 9 people remain in custody.
- A number of international human rights organizations such as the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), Freedom Now and others issued a statement calling for the immediate release of politicians and activists arrested in Kyrgyzstan.