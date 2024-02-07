Kempir-Abad case: Preventive measure for Bektur Asanov changed

The Bishkek City Court changed the preventive measure for Bektur Asanov to a written undertaking not to leave the city due to his health condition. Lawyer Erkin Sadanbekov told 24.kg news agency.

The court extended the preventive measure for the rest of the persons under investigation in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center 1.

Earlier, the State Penitentiary Service reported that Bektur Asanov slipped while taking a shower on December 4, 2023 and fell on the tiled floor. Afterwards, he began to experience pain in the cervical spine. In January, he was hospitalized and operated on at the National Hospital. After surgery he was transferred to the medical institution of the State Penitentiary Service No. 31 in Moldovanovka village.

The Committee for protection of Kempir-Abad reservoir was created on October 22. It includes activists, politicians and MPs. On the same day, in an interview with Kabar news agency, President Sadyr Japarov said: the authorities have information who was behind the rallies and marches on Kempir-Abad issue.

Mass arrests began on October 23. Authorities placed 27 people in jail on charges of preparing for riots. Currently, 10 people remain in custody.

A number of international human rights organizations such as the International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), the Norwegian Helsinki Committee (NHC), the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights (HFHR), Freedom Now and others issued a statement calling for the immediate release of politicians and activists arrested in Kyrgyzstan.