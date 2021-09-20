18:08
Kyrgyz scientists patent method of hair loss treatment

Kyrgyz scientists have patented a method of hair loss treatment. Kyrgyzpatent reports.

As it is reported in Intellectual Menchik information newsletter, scientists Mir-Ali, Alijon and Laylo Baltabaevs have patented a method for treating recurrent alopecia.

According to the document, a method of treating recurrence of alopecia, including prescription of vitamins, external hormonal therapy, biostimulants, is distinguished by additional use of Ganciclovir in the amount of 250-500 milligrams intravenously per 100 milliliters of natural saline solution daily for 12-15 days, in several courses with an interval of 20-30 days. Treatment should be carried out strictly under the supervision of doctors.
