Rain and snow expected in Bishkek next week

It’s getting warmer in Bishkek, but snow and rain are possible next week, weather forecasters say.

No precipitation and warm weather is forecast in the capital on March 11: at night up to +4 degrees, during the day — up to +14 degrees.

No precipitation and up to +4 degrees Celsius is expected on March 12 in Bishkek at night. The weather will turn bad during the day, rain and up to +10 degrees are possible.

Winter will return to the capital again on March 13. Snow and rain are possible at night and up to +3 degrees. Rain and up to +5 degrees are expected during the day.

Precipitations are also possible in Bishkek on March 14.

Sunny day is expected on March 15 in the capital.