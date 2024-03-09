17:22
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Rain and snow expected in Bishkek next week

It’s getting warmer in Bishkek, but snow and rain are possible next week, weather forecasters say.

No precipitation and warm weather is forecast in the capital on March 11: at night up to +4 degrees, during the day — up to +14 degrees.

No precipitation and up to +4 degrees Celsius is expected on March 12 in Bishkek at night. The weather will turn bad during the day, rain and up to +10 degrees are possible.

Winter will return to the capital again on March 13. Snow and rain are possible at night and up to +3 degrees. Rain and up to +5 degrees are expected during the day.

Precipitations are also possible in Bishkek on March 14.

Sunny day is expected on March 15 in the capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/288613/
views: 175
Print
Related
Warm weather expected in Bishkek next week
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Drop in air temperature, severe frosts forecast in Kyrgyzstan from February 17
Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
Rise in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan in coming days - minister
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Snow, cold weather expected in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of next week
Record high air temperature registered in Bishkek on December 25
Popular
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
9 March, Saturday
16:41
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis
15:35
Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society
15:30
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
15:26
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament