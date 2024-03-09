State program to support women's leadership approved in Kyrgyzstan

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a decree approving the state program to support women’s leadership until 2030.

The program is aimed at creating conditions for the active participation of women in the political, economic and public life of the country, as well as promoting the formation of their role in making key decisions.

The goal of the initiative is to establish state policy priorities in the field of gender equality and promote the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

The state program provides for a set of activities, including:

Conducting information campaigns to raise awareness and support public opinion about the role of women in society and the need for their active participation in making important decisions. One of the key aspects of such activities will be to encourage the inclusion of women in the talent pool.

Providing training and professional development for women who aspire to leadership positions. This includes educational programs, trainings that contribute to the development of their leadership skills and competencies.

Developing a system for training women candidates for leadership positions and improving their qualifications after appointment.

This state program aims to strengthen the role of women in the political, economic and social life of Kyrgyzstan by ensuring equal opportunities and promoting the development of their leadership qualities. It is intended to be a key factor in achieving the country’s development goals and creating a more just and equal society.