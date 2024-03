Ten-month-old sheepdog Kira from Belgium went to serve the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the dog was handed over to the Republican Separate Rescue Squad. It was presented by a resident of Kurshab village, Uzgen district, Altynbek Tashiev.

«It should be noted that search and rescue work, along with rescuers, is also carried out by dogs, distinguished by their extraordinary patience and high intelligence. Among them is the Belgian shepherd,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

In 2023, during the earthquake in Turkey, the dog Chipa took part in the rescue work, who was able to rescue people remaining under the rubble.