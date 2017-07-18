Victims of emergencies to get preferential loans for purchase of housing

The government is considering lending on preferential terms for victims of emergencies. The Cabinet’s office reported.

Meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the program Affordable Housing 2015–2020 was held today under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev.

Participants of the meeting presented the mechanisms of lending on preferential terms for victims of natural disasters for the construction of a house and the completion of an unfinished / restored housing.

«The government allocated 600 million som for construction of social facilities, roads, electricity transmission lines, supply of irrigation and clean drinking water for two affected areas. The work should be completed until November. To support the affected residents at the local level, work is being carried out to deliver construction materials at their cost," Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev said.

As for Chon-Alai district, 642 houses were affected, 10 houses of them got damages of the 5th category, the remaining — third-fourth category. The majority of the affected residents started construction of new housing by their own efforts. But many need additional financial means to build and repair their own homes.

In Uzgen district, 1,063 houses are subject to resettlement and suffered from natural disasters. 72 families were left without homes, their houses remained under a landslide. By the decision of the government, 219 hectares of land in Jaman-Adyr, Ana-Kyzyl and Kurshab were transformed for allocation for individual housing construction.

In addition, 630 families received 39,000 soms each in Chon-Alai district. In Uzgen district, 72 families received 100,000 soms each. Another 20 million soms are on the account. These funds will be distributed by the residents of Uzgen district themselves, without the participation of officials.