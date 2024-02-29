Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan

State crematoriums will be built in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy of the Parliament Marlen Mamataliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, there is a certain percentage of people who are of the opinion that the dead should be cremated. Therefore, the Law on Burial and Funeral Business provides for a clause on the construction of crematoria.

«Now this law provides for certain religions the opportunity to cremate. The crematoria will also be used to cremate animals that have died due to various diseases. Their corpses are now simply thrown away,» Marlen Mamataliev said.

He added that separate provisions, regulations, and legal acts will be developed within six months after the adoption of the bill.

«Cremation will be carried out strictly through the relevant authorities. A number of supporting documents is needed; relatives must show papers. It’s not so simple,» the deputy said.

It is noted that crematoria will be built only in cities at state expense.