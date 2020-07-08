14:22
Cost of burial of died from COVID-19, pneumonia in Bishkek grows

Cost of burial services for people died from coronavirus and pneumonia has risen. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency by the Chief Engineer of the Bishkek Funeral Services Agency Kubanychbek Usupbaev.

According to him, this is due to the expenses for work clothes and special equipment for workers, disinfection and payment for harmful working conditions.

«An ordinary European-type grave costs 5,800 soms, and for a deceased from pneumonia or COVID-19 — 9,500 soms. The Muslim-type grave usually costs about 7,500 soms, and for the died from pneumonia or coronavirus — 10,800 soms. The deceased persons are buried at the city cemetery — in Grozd village, but there are no restrictions on the choice of a burial place,» Kubanychbek Usupbaev said.

He noted that it is required to limit the number of people present during the burial. However, no one controls this.

At least 44 people have died from pneumonia over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan, and 13 more — from coronavirus.
